CT Automotive Group (LON:CTA) Insider Geraint Davies Purchases 20,000 Shares

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Geraint Davies acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 per share, with a total value of £5,000.
CT Automotive Group Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of CT Automotive Group stock opened at GBX 26 on Monday. CT Automotive Group plc has a one year low of GBX 21 and a one year high of GBX 47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.71. The firm has a market cap of £19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.11.
CT Automotive Group Company Profile
CT Automotive’s operating model enables it to pursue a price leadership strategy, supplying high quality parts to customers at a lower overall landed cost than competitors. This has helped the Company build a high-quality roster of world leading OEM end customers, both directly and via global Tier One suppliers including Faurecia and Marelli.
