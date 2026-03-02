CT Automotive Group (LON:CTA) Insider Geraint Davies Purchases 20,000 Shares

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Geraint Davies acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 per share, with a total value of £5,000.

CT Automotive Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of CT Automotive Group stock opened at GBX 26 on Monday. CT Automotive Group plc has a one year low of GBX 21 and a one year high of GBX 47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.71. The firm has a market cap of £19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.11.

CT Automotive Group Company Profile

CT Automotive is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of bespoke automotive interior finishes (for example dashboard panels and fascia finishes) and kinematic assemblies (for example air registers, arm rests, deployable cup holders and storage systems), as well as their associated tooling.

CT Automotive’s operating model enables it to pursue a price leadership strategy, supplying high quality parts to customers at a lower overall landed cost than competitors. This has helped the Company build a high-quality roster of world leading OEM end customers, both directly and via global Tier One suppliers including Faurecia and Marelli.

