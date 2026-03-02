Wall Street Zen Downgrades Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Sell

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSNL. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

Personalis Price Performance

PSNL stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $947.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 116.69%.The business had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Personalis by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Personalis by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical?stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next?generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T?cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno?oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in?depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Further Reading

