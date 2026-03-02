Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $910.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 70.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maravai LifeSciences

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 51,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $190,446.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 106,595 shares in the company, valued at $394,401.50. The trade was a 93.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26.4% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,453,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 511,992 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 3,656,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Immersion Corp raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Immersion Corp now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 599,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company’s offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai’s platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

