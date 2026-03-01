Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 83.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

