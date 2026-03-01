Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $611.72 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 574,388 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 15.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,605,814.08. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet
Alphabet News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Alphabet’s “quiet edge” — big hidden assets (14% stake in Anthropic, an early SpaceX stake and massive device distribution) that amplify AI and cloud upside beyond Search and YouTube. Alphabet’s Quiet Edge: The Hidden Assets Powering Its Run
- Positive Sentiment: South Korea approved Google’s request to export high?precision map data — clears a major market access barrier for Google Maps and mapping-related revenue/opportunity in Korea. South Korea approves Google bid to export high-precision map data
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Meta will rent Google’s TPU AI chips for model training — validation of Google’s AI infrastructure business and a potential multi?billion revenue stream for cloud/TPU services. Google signs multibillion-dollar AI chip deal with Meta, Information reports
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet folded robotics unit Intrinsic into Google and signals Gemini may power next?gen robots — deepens AI product integration and expands commercial AI addressable market. Alphabet’s robotics platform Intrinsic joins Google to support AI models
- Positive Sentiment: Google launched Nano Banana 2 (image?generation model) with faster, better outputs — product improvements that help retain user engagement across AI services. Google rolls out Nano Banana 2
- Positive Sentiment: Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller increased his Alphabet stake again — a notable institutional vote of confidence often read positively by the market. Druckenmiller Piled Into Alphabet
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other analyst pieces reiterate Alphabet’s AI?fueled edge in Search and Cloud vs. Meta, reinforcing the consensus growth story but not changing near?term guidance. Meta Platforms vs. Alphabet: Which Digital Ad Behemoth Has an Edge?
- Neutral Sentiment: Waymo’s planned expansion toward Chicago signals long?term commercialization progress but remains a multi?year revenue story rather than an immediate profit driver. Waymo to bring driverless cars to Chicago
- Negative Sentiment: Belgian competition watchdog opened a probe into Google’s online ad pricing practices — regulatory and legal risk that could pressure ad revenue or require business changes. Belgian watchdog opens probe into Google’s online ad price practices
- Negative Sentiment: Internal tensions: 100+ Google AI employees urged limits on some military uses of Gemini, highlighting governance/ethical frictions that could complicate product deployment and public perception. Google Workers Seek ‘Red Lines’ on Military A.I.
- Negative Sentiment: Schaeffer’s options commentary warns bulls to watch for faltering action and offers a trade for subscribers — a signal some traders are positioning for short?term downside or increased volatility. Bulls Should Keep Watch on Faltering Alphabet Stock
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOGL opened at $311.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.