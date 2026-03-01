Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $611.72 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 574,388 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 15.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,605,814.08. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.57.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $311.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

