Huntington National Bank Sells 32,116 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $2,270,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,928,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,718,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,689,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 84.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,561,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,240 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

