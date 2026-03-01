iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV is Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,624,468 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,424,000 after acquiring an additional 328,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,796,000 after purchasing an additional 884,640 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,816,000 after purchasing an additional 229,918 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,316 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,313,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,989,000 after purchasing an additional 511,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

