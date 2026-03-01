Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.0670. Approximately 73,019,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 69,236,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -29.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,437,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 712.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,572,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,361,000 after buying an additional 17,164,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 610.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,177,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Featured Articles

