Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Expands By 47.4%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 145,762 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the January 29th total of 98,870 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 123,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of EUDA Health in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EUDA Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EUDA Health
EUDA Health Trading Up 7.3%
Shares of EUDA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -0.15. EUDA Health has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.
EUDA Health Company Profile
EUDA Health, Inc (NASDAQ:EUDA) is a healthcare technology company focused on the development and commercialization of digital health solutions and energy-based medical devices for women’s intimate health. The company’s platform combines non-invasive treatment devices with software-driven patient monitoring and analytics to support pelvic floor function, address stress urinary incontinence and enhance vaginal tissue health.
EUDA Health’s core product offerings utilize low-intensity radiofrequency energy delivered through proprietary handpieces to promote tissue remodeling and muscle activation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EUDA Health
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.