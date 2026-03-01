Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Expands By 47.4%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 145,762 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the January 29th total of 98,870 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 123,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of EUDA Health in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EUDA Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:EUDA Free Report ) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of EUDA Health worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EUDA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -0.15. EUDA Health has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

EUDA Health, Inc (NASDAQ:EUDA) is a healthcare technology company focused on the development and commercialization of digital health solutions and energy-based medical devices for women’s intimate health. The company’s platform combines non-invasive treatment devices with software-driven patient monitoring and analytics to support pelvic floor function, address stress urinary incontinence and enhance vaginal tissue health.

EUDA Health’s core product offerings utilize low-intensity radiofrequency energy delivered through proprietary handpieces to promote tissue remodeling and muscle activation.

