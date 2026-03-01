Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on March 17th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a 11.1% increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $355.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $363.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,162,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

