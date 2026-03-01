Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 13th

Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Cass Information Systems has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $47.42.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations.

