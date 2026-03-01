LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Announces Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 53.25% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million.

Here are the key takeaways from LiqTech International’s conference call:

Reported FY2025 revenue of $16.5M (+13%), gross margin improved to 7.6% and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to ?$5.0M ; management guides $23M–$27M for 2026 with a positive full?year adjusted EBITDA target.

Commercial pool business achieved a record 34 systems sold and $2.6M revenue in 2025, with management forecasting ~ $5M–$6M in 2026 driven by the standardized, modular QlariFlow platform.

A delayed large oil & gas order materially impacted 2025 results; timing remains uncertain and management says it will no longer base plans on unpredictable oil project schedules.

A delayed large oil & gas order materially impacted 2025 results; timing remains uncertain and management says it will no longer base plans on unpredictable oil project schedules. Marine and industrial traction is building — a China JV, new R&D/assembly and parts facilities, three marine orders (eight vessels) in backlog, and a validated oily?wastewater deployment at North Star BlueScope Steel support a combined water for energy/industry target of $5M–$8M for 2026.

Marine and industrial traction is building — a China JV, new R&D/assembly and parts facilities, three marine orders (eight vessels) in backlog, and a validated oily?wastewater deployment at North Star BlueScope Steel support a combined water for energy/industry target of $5M–$8M for 2026. Year?end cash was $5.1M and management is evaluating financing options to fund growth, indicating potential capital need and dilution or funding risk.

LiqTech International stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $19.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.30% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIQT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on LiqTech International from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiqTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

LiqTech International, Inc develops and manufactures advanced ceramic filtration systems that leverage proprietary silicon carbide (SiC) membranes to remove particulates and hydrophobic contaminants from a variety of fluid streams. The company’s core products include tubular ceramic membrane modules and complete filtration skids designed for applications where high chemical resistance, thermal stability and mechanical strength are required.

Their filtration solutions are utilized across multiple industries, including municipal and industrial water treatment, desalination pretreatment, produced water management in oil and gas operations, and process water recycling in power generation and chemical processing.

