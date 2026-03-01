iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stock Position Lifted by Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC

Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.40 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.15 and a 12 month high of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.21.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.