Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $145.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.