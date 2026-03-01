Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oracle Stock Performance
Shares of ORCL opened at $145.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.
Key Stories Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded ORCL to Outperform and set a $185 price target, citing strong long?term EPS growth potential as Oracle’s cloud and AI investments start to show returns. Oppenheimer Raises Oracle (ORCL) to Outperform, Sees Strong Long-Term EPS Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle extended and expanded its title partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing in a multi?year deal that spotlights Oracle Cloud and AI use cases (brand visibility and commercial validation of OCI for high?performance AI workloads). Oracle Red Bull Racing Deal Puts AI Cloud Story In Spotlight
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains generally constructive — consensus across analysts is around a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting mixed but overall cautious optimism. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or announced securities?class?action notices covering purchases from June 12, 2025 to December 16, 2025; investors face an April 6, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status — a legal overhang increasing litigation risk and potential costs. ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Oracle Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ORCL
- Negative Sentiment: Additional firms (Kessler Topaz, Pomerantz, Gross, Robbins, Bronstein, etc.) have issued similar notices and filings, compounding the headline risk and keeping downside pressure on sentiment. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Class Action Lawsuit Filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Investors Face April 6, 2026 Deadline
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces flag risks from aggressive AI capex and overinvestment — headlines calling out “red flags” on spending and that results must show the spending is paying off could keep earnings?growth expectations under scrutiny. 3 Red Flags Investors Should Consider Before Buying Oracle Stock
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
