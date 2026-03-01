Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bullish $BLSH

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Bullish accounts for about 1.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Positive Sentiment: Technical note: FXEmpire highlights a possible breakout that “could end” BLSH’s downtrend, suggesting a technical reversal is feasible if buyers step in at current levels. Bullish (BLSH) Price Forecast: Breakout Could End Downtrend

Technical note: FXEmpire highlights a possible breakout that “could end” BLSH’s downtrend, suggesting a technical reversal is feasible if buyers step in at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Options activity: TipRanks flagged a “Bullish options trade” tied to BLSH as traders position around AI-related market moves (Micron/AI theme cited), indicating speculative upside bets that can amplify intraday rallies if momentum returns. Bullish Options Trade in Play as Micron (MU) Secures AI Driving Seat

Options activity: TipRanks flagged a “Bullish options trade” tied to BLSH as traders position around AI-related market moves (Micron/AI theme cited), indicating speculative upside bets that can amplify intraday rallies if momentum returns. Neutral Sentiment: Sector/market backdrop: Goldman Sachs reiterated a bullish view on Nvidia and sees further AI-driven upside across the sector — a positive macro tailwind for tech risk appetite but not specific to BLSH fundamentals. Goldman Sachs Stays Bullish On Nvidia Stock, Sees Nearly 30% Upside (UPDATED)

Sector/market backdrop: Goldman Sachs reiterated a bullish view on Nvidia and sees further AI-driven upside across the sector — a positive macro tailwind for tech risk appetite but not specific to BLSH fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst chatter: Multiple Benzinga pieces this week show rotation and new initiations across other large names (Salesforce, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Brown & Brown, etc.), which can shift intraday flows but are not direct drivers of BLSH’s fundamentals. Salesforce: Agentforce To Drive Positive Estimate Revisions, Says Bullish Analyst

Analyst chatter: Multiple Benzinga pieces this week show rotation and new initiations across other large names (Salesforce, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Brown & Brown, etc.), which can shift intraday flows but are not direct drivers of BLSH’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and fundamentals: Bullish’s Feb. 5 quarter showed a large EPS miss (reported -$3.73 vs. $0.16 expected) despite 67.6% revenue growth — investors are penalizing execution/profitability concerns. (Company metrics: very high current/quick ratios, modest debt, rich trailing P/E of ~314x.)

Earnings and fundamentals: Bullish’s Feb. 5 quarter showed a large EPS miss (reported -$3.73 vs. $0.16 expected) despite 67.6% revenue growth — investors are penalizing execution/profitability concerns. (Company metrics: very high current/quick ratios, modest debt, rich trailing P/E of ~314x.) Negative Sentiment: Price action and technicals: The stock is trading below its 50?day and 200?day moving averages with below?average volume today (935,929 vs. ~2.22M avg), which increases downside risk until buyers reappear.

Shares of Bullish stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 314.42. Bullish has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 29.28 and a quick ratio of 27.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter. Bullish had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BLSH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bullish from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bullish from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bullish has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Bullish Company Profile

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

