Just Group (LON:JUST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 22 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Just Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 216.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 114.97 and a 12-month high of GBX 219. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

