Just Group (LON:JUST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 22 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Just Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.47%.
Just Group Stock Performance
Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 216.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 114.97 and a 12-month high of GBX 219. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09.
Just Group Company Profile
