Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Oil States International from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE OIS opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.30. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cindy B. Taylor sold 14,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $99,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,109,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,240,637. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 46.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 334,279 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,678 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Oil States International by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 157,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc is a Houston-based provider of products and services to the global oil and gas industry. Through its well site solutions and flat steel solutions segments, the company supplies critical equipment and consumables used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its well site offerings include a broad range of rental products—such as coiled tubing, frac iron, pressure control equipment and downhole tool rentals—designed to support drilling rigs and well completion crews.

In addition to rental and service offerings, Oil States International’s flat steel solutions business manufactures and distributes steel pipeline and flowback products.

