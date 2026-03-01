Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price target on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $30.00 price objective on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 142.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.86%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 25,744 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $570,487.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,194,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,636,967.44. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexander Azoy sold 4,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $96,631.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,314.75. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 263,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 121,961 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,184,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Q4 2025 results beat expectations — Arcus reported EPS of ($0.89) vs. consensus (~$-1.11) and revenue of $33.0M vs. ~$24.9M, which supports the stock strength.

HC Wainwright retains a "Buy" rating and $32 price target — the firm raised several out-year estimates (FY2028, FY2029, FY2030) and bumped some near-term quarters (Q1 and Q2 improvements), signalling confidence in multi-year recovery prospects despite near-term losses.

Analyst consensus remains constructive — aggregate analyst coverage shows an average recommendation around "Moderate Buy," which can support continued buying interest.

Independent rating change: Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcus to Hold — not a strong positive catalyst but reduces downside from previous levels if it was lower.

HC Wainwright cut FY2026 and some quarterly EPS forecasts materially — the firm reduced its FY2026 view to ($4.66) from ($4.00) and trimmed FY2027, Q3 and Q4 estimates in places, highlighting continued near-term cash burn and delayed profitability. That deterioration in near-term forecasts is a negative undercurrent despite the Buy rating.

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company’s research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company’s lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

