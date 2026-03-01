Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTUS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Metallus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metallus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Metallus Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of MTUS stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $710.58 million, a PE ratio of -567.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. Metallus has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Metallus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Metallus will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 10,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $219,295.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 189,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,864.56. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $328,592. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Metallus in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Metallus by 85.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Metallus during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Metallus by 1,215.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metallus, Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

