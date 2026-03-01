NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.4%

NetScout Systems stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.69 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.13%.NetScout Systems’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Sanjay Munshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $54,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,254 shares in the company, valued at $170,296.42. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Perretta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,656.66. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $424,560. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 207,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 136,253 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.