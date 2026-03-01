Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 652.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amplify Investments LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 35.7% during the third quarter. Amplify Investments LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE:KGS opened at $54.41 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.95 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 225.29%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Further Reading

