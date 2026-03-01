Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,156.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

