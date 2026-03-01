Huntington National Bank Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $15,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7%

BATS:ICF opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $66.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs). The objective of the Index is to represent relatively large and liquid REITs that may benefit from consolidation and securitization of the United States real estate industry.

