Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELVR. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Elevra Lithium in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Elevra Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Elevra Lithium Stock Performance

Elevra Lithium stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. Elevra Lithium has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $387.15 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Elevra Lithium

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVR. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevra Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevra Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Elevra Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $17,279,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Elevra Lithium by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000.

Elevra Lithium Company Profile

Elevra Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the North American Lithium project that consists of 41 claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 1,493 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited and changed its name to Elevra Lithium Limited in August 2025.

