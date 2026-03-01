Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 77,801 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,801 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 426.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 289,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,267,488.52. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $41,676,574.68. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $24,530,685. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm set a $110.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

More Arch Capital Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arch reported a solid quarterly result earlier this year (beat on EPS and revenue), giving investors confidence in earnings power and underwriting performance. (Background)

Arch reported a solid quarterly result earlier this year (beat on EPS and revenue), giving investors confidence in earnings power and underwriting performance. (Background) Positive Sentiment: Arch’s board declared a dividend on a series of preferred shares, which supports income investors and signals capital allocation discipline. Article Title

Arch’s board declared a dividend on a series of preferred shares, which supports income investors and signals capital allocation discipline. Positive Sentiment: Short interest has fallen materially from ~7.05M shares to about 5.59M shares (as of Feb 13), reducing potential downward pressure from short covering; short-interest ratio ~2.6 days. (Feb 13 short-interest data)

Short interest has fallen materially from ~7.05M shares to about 5.59M shares (as of Feb 13), reducing potential downward pressure from short covering; short-interest ratio ~2.6 days. (Feb 13 short-interest data) Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other market sites note increased investor attention on ACGL, which can boost volume and volatility but is not a directional catalyst on its own. Article Title

Zacks and other market sites note increased investor attention on ACGL, which can boost volume and volatility but is not a directional catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Mentions of ACGL in investor letters/fund reports (e.g., Q4 fund commentary) are present but don’t point to a clear company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Mentions of ACGL in investor letters/fund reports (e.g., Q4 fund commentary) are present but don’t point to a clear company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: There are conflicting/odd short?interest data points in some feeds (entries showing 0 shares/NaN), so verify with the exchange’s official short?interest release before drawing conclusions. (Data anomaly)

There are conflicting/odd short?interest data points in some feeds (entries showing 0 shares/NaN), so verify with the exchange’s official short?interest release before drawing conclusions. (Data anomaly) Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research recently trimmed several near?term and FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates for ACGL (multiple quarter and year cuts), which could weigh on valuation and near?term sentiment. Article Title

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.