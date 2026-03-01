Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.17 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,608,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,924,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 34.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,942,000 after purchasing an additional 896,564 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

