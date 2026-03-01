Short Interest in Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Expands By 110.0%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 823,563 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the January 29th total of 392,096 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.5 days.

Shares of MLXSF opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. Melexis has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $88.28.

Melexis NV is a Belgian fabless semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and sale of micro-electronic components for sensing, driving and communication applications. The company’s product portfolio centers on integrated circuits and system solutions tailored primarily to the automotive market, covering magnetic, pressure and temperature sensing, as well as motor and display driver ICs. Melexis sensors enable precise measurement and control functions in vehicles, from engine management and transmission to advanced safety and driver?assistance systems.

In addition to core sensor products, Melexis offers mixed?signal ASICs, microcontrollers and high?voltage powertrain modules that support electrification and automated driving technologies.

