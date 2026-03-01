MAI Capital Management Purchases 3,468 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $157.67 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 64.35%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

