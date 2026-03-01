Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. $LTM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 336,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTM opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LATAM Airlines Group ( NYSE:LTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 136.61%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.10 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LATAM Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi?brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low?cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

Further Reading

