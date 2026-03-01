Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 70,115 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 70,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 499.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -179.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $363,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 245,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,427.30. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 75,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,073,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,021,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,613,085.80. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 218,798 shares of company stock worth $2,710,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure?based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

