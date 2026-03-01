Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Stock Position Trimmed by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 267.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 2,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $168,460.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,073.67. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,920. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,434 shares of company stock worth $2,460,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile



Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

