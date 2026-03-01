Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Stride were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Stride by 13.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stride by 32.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.73. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.10. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $171.17.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

