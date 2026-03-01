Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $583,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,569,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,320,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,768,000 after buying an additional 123,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,604,000. Amundi grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 82.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,049,000 after buying an additional 913,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,787,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,589 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Takeover interest reported — Multiple outlets say Caesars is fielding takeover approaches, including reported interest from Tilman Fertitta and other suitors; that chatter is the primary catalyst for the rally. Benzinga: Fertitta interest

Takeover interest reported — Multiple outlets say Caesars is fielding takeover approaches, including reported interest from Tilman Fertitta and other suitors; that chatter is the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition speculation lifted the stock ~20% in headlines — sector peers (MGM, Wynn, LVS) also rallied as investors priced in potential deal-driven upside across casino names. Blockonomi: 20% move

Acquisition speculation lifted the stock ~20% in headlines — sector peers (MGM, Wynn, LVS) also rallied as investors priced in potential deal-driven upside across casino names. Positive Sentiment: Major press confirmation of strategic review — Financial Times coverage (picked up by other outlets) that Caesars is weighing approaches reinforced the buyout narrative and market repricing. MSN: FT report

Major press confirmation of strategic review — Financial Times coverage (picked up by other outlets) that Caesars is weighing approaches reinforced the buyout narrative and market repricing. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volatility and halt — The stock experienced an LULD pause (trading halt) during the surge, signaling rapid, news-driven swings and potential short-term dislocations for intraday traders. (Market data entry)

Trading volatility and halt — The stock experienced an LULD pause (trading halt) during the surge, signaling rapid, news-driven swings and potential short-term dislocations for intraday traders. (Market data entry) Neutral Sentiment: Market context & analysis — Short-term analyses and aggregator pieces highlight that any deal remains uncertain; quants and institutions are active, and analysts’ price targets vary (median ~$31.5), so consensus expectations are mixed. QuiverQuant: analysis

Market context & analysis — Short-term analyses and aggregator pieces highlight that any deal remains uncertain; quants and institutions are active, and analysts’ price targets vary (median ~$31.5), so consensus expectations are mixed. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals and leverage remain weaknesses — Caesars recently missed EPS expectations (Q4 EPS -$1.23 vs. est. -$0.18), carries significant debt and negative margins; a deal would need to address capital structure to justify a sustained rerating. (Company results / market data)

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.3%

CZR stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 344.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.24.

Get Our Latest Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.