Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. 342,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,095. The company has a market capitalization of $740.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.63. Koppers has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Koppers had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 258.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Koppers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Koppers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (~45% upside vs. current levels), which supports upside momentum and may attract buy interest. Article Title

Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (~45% upside vs. current levels), which supports upside momentum and may attract buy interest. Positive Sentiment: Koppers beat Q4 EPS estimates ($0.70 vs. $0.59 consensus) and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance of $4.20–$5.00, roughly in line with analyst expectations — a combination that likely underpins the stock’s strength. Press Release / Slide Deck

Koppers beat Q4 EPS estimates ($0.70 vs. $0.59 consensus) and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance of $4.20–$5.00, roughly in line with analyst expectations — a combination that likely underpins the stock’s strength. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlights for color on demand trends, margin drivers and capital allocation plans; these details will matter for sustaining sentiment but are not a clear directional catalyst on their own. Earnings Transcript

Investors can review the full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlights for color on demand trends, margin drivers and capital allocation plans; these details will matter for sustaining sentiment but are not a clear directional catalyst on their own. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined ~9.3% year?over?year to $432.7M and missed the consensus (~$445M), signaling softer demand in the quarter — a headwind that tempers the EPS beat and raises questions on topline recovery. Zacks Article

Revenue declined ~9.3% year?over?year to $432.7M and missed the consensus (~$445M), signaling softer demand in the quarter — a headwind that tempers the EPS beat and raises questions on topline recovery. Negative Sentiment: Koppers announced it will idle two plants and lay off dozens as part of a restructuring, which could reduce near?term production and create execution risk (and PR/headcount costs) even if it improves longer?term margin structure. BizJournals Article

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar?based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

Featured Stories

