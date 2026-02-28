Visteon Corporation $VC Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,863,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Visteon worth $343,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Down 3.1%

VC stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.91. Visteon Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Visteon Increases Dividend

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.88. Visteon had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Visteon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Visteon’s payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visteon from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

