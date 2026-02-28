Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,787,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Loar were worth $302,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Loar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Loar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Loar by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Loar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Loar by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

LOAR stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.37. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $99.67.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Loar had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 14.54%.Loar’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOAR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Loar from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

