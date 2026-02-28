Vanguard Group Inc. Has $308.50 Million Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,972,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $308,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.9%

CIGI opened at $118.73 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.97 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 20.0%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.