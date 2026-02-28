DXC Technology Company. $DXC Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,452,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of DXC Technology worth $319,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 818.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 126,713 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 588,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 284,882 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,697,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 198,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 893.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,365.75. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul J. Fernandez bought 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $250,637.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 816,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,435,855.24. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. DXC Technology Company. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $13.00 price objective on DXC Technology and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna set a $14.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.71.

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology’s core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

