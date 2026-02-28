Head to Head Analysis: Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) & American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP)

American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP – Get Free Report) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Sierra Gold has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Lithium has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Sierra Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlas Lithium 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Sierra Gold and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atlas Lithium has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.84%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than American Sierra Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Sierra Gold and Atlas Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium $670,000.00 189.89 -$42.24 million ($1.93) -2.74

American Sierra Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares American Sierra Gold and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium -9,881.20% -120.64% -51.32%

Summary

Atlas Lithium beats American Sierra Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

