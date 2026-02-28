Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $214.82 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 2.3% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $214,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 801.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,092,108,000 after buying an additional 837,117 shares in the last quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,303,000 after buying an additional 105,954 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,742,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $182.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.18 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

