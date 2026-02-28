International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.87.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $239.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.58. The company has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

