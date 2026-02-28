International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded IBM (from Sell to Neutral), which helped spark buying interest and provided a near?term catalyst by arguing the recent selloff improved the stock’s risk/reward. UBS upgrades International Business Machines (IBM)
- Positive Sentiment: IBM won a government/defense-related contract (up to ~$112M) to modernize commissary pricing systems — a concrete services booking that supports revenue visibility in consulting/integration work. Can IBM’s New Defense Contract Win Boost Top-Line Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: Company insiders (directors) made small share purchases, which investors often view as a vote of confidence after recent price weakness. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Director Michelle Howard Buys 50 Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and deep-dive pieces argue the earlier AI-driven selloff was overdone given IBM’s solid Q4 results, cash flow and strategic positioning in hybrid cloud/AI — supporting a recovery narrative. IBM’s Steep Drop on AI Fears May Be an Overreaction
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $247 and moved to an “equal weight” stance — this tempers upside expectations and can cap near?term momentum without being a full downgrade. Morgan Stanley Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $247.00
- Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s security research (2026 X?Force Threat Intelligence Index) highlights rising ransomware and cyber threats — a mixed signal: higher market risk overall but potential tailwinds for IBM’s security services. Ransomware Surges 49% as AI Makes Cyberattacks Faster and Easier, IBM Says
- Negative Sentiment: Anthropic’s new COBOL/legacy modernization tools (Claude Code) triggered the earlier steep selloff amid fears these AI tools could erode IBM’s services revenue from legacy modernization — this remains the primary near?term downside risk. IBM Is Just AI’s Latest Victim
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) highlighted the abrupt drop after Anthropic’s announcement, amplifying short?term fear and volatility even though some analysts call the reaction overblown. Jim Cramer on International Business Machines
International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $239.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.58. The company has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
