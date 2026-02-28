Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $279.43 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 2.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $279,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $441.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.39 and its 200-day moving average is $502.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.