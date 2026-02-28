Insider Selling: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Sells $193,239.47 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) insider Cotton Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ES opened at $76.19 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

