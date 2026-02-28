Simon Wilson Sells 100 Shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MKL opened at $2,068.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,093.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,021.08. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,621.89 and a 1 year high of $2,207.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,100.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markel Group

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

