Jbs N.V. $JBS Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,547,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JBS were worth $37,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in JBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JBS during the second quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JBS during the second quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the second quarter worth $2,117,000.

Get JBS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBS shares. UBS Group upgraded JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Santander upgraded JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 target price on shares of JBS in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

JBS Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of JBS stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Jbs N.V. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About JBS

(Free Report)

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.