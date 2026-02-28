IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.66 and traded as high as GBX 71.20. IDOX shares last traded at GBX 70.80, with a volume of 157,222 shares changing hands.

IDOX Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £322.84 million, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDOX had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDOX plc will post 2.7173913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets. It provides specialist software and information management solutions for government, health, engineering, transport, and property fields; engineering document management and control solutions to asset intensive industry sectors; and delivers software solutions.

