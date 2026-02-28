Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.98 and traded as high as $33.70. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $32.7720, with a volume of 3,147 shares changing hands.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $49.19 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Flanigan’s Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Flanigan’s Enterprises news, CEO James Flanigan II bought 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 980,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,429,880. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 62.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan’s delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.

To support its distribution operations, Flanigan’s Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.

