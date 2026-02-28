Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 408.24 and traded as high as GBX 442. Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 433, with a volume of 80,696 shares trading hands.

ZTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zotefoams from GBX 600 to GBX 640 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Zotefoams from GBX 540 to GBX 590 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 593.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 410.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 408.24. The stock has a market cap of £210.99 million, a P/E ratio of 376.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

