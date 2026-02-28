Short Interest in SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Decreases By 38.5%

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 81,650 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 29th total of 132,662 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,163 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,163 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SU Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded SU Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SU Group Price Performance

About SU Group

Shares of SUGP opened at $5.13 on Friday. SU Group has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services. The company also engages in the design, supply, installation, maintenance, and testing and commissioning of various security systems.

