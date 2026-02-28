CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 253,375 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the January 29th total of 408,295 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,966 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,966 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CID Holdco Price Performance

NASDAQ DAIC opened at $0.24 on Friday. CID Holdco has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CID Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CID Holdco by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CID Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CID Holdco during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CID Holdco during the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CID Holdco in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

CID Holdco, Inc is a manufacturing company in the Computer Software industry.

